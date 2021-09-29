UTAH COVID-19: Over 1,700 cases added Wednesday, 405 in school children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,786 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 29. A total of 506,790 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 405 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 176 cases in children ages 5-10, 105 cases in children ages 11-13, and 124 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 15 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,444,170 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,017.

UDOH reports a total of 6,193,634 total tests, an increase of 20,459 since yesterday.

A total of 3,465,962 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 35,576 doses since Monday. According to UDOH, about 29,100 of these doses are third doses that have been administered but not yet reported on the data dashboard.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,341 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 471 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,101.

UDOH is reporting 2,920 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 506,790 505,004 Total people tested 3,444,170 3,433,153 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,920 2,905 Vaccines administered 3,465,962 3,430,386 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 471 581 Total hospitalizations 22,101 22,017

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 23