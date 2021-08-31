Utah COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 485, state adds 1,218 new cases

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with corrected data from UDOH showing 270 new cases in school-aged children and 103 cases in children ages 14-18.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,218 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 31.

Of today’s new cases, 270 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 102 cases in children ages 5-10, 65 cases in children ages 11-13, and 103 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are seven new virus-related deaths reported with one death originally reported on August 26 retracted after further review.

A total of 464,422 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,139,227 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,250.

UDOH reports a total of 5,681,524 total tests, an increase of 14,409 since yesterday.

In total, 3,256,308 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,579 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,274 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.87%.

There are 485 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,203.

UDOH is reporting 2,634 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

