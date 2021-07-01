Utah COVID-19 hospitalizations hit highest level since February

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 540 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 30.
There are four new virus-related deaths.
A total of 415,679 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,799,179 people tested. This is an increase of 4,140 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,112,356 total tests. This is an increase of 7,565 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,865,352 total vaccines administered which is 5,976 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 384 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.6%.
There are 257 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,526.
UDOH is reporting 2,375 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|415,679
|415,139
|Total people tested
|2,799,179
|2,795,039
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,375
|2,368
|Vaccines administered
|2,865,352
|2,859,376
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|257
|247
|Total hospitalizations
|17,526
|17,508