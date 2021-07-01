Utah COVID-19 hospitalizations hit highest level since February

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 540 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 30.

There are four new virus-related deaths.

A total of 415,679 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,799,179 people tested. This is an increase of 4,140 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,112,356 total tests. This is an increase of 7,565 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,865,352 total vaccines administered which is 5,976 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 384 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.6%.

There are 257 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,526. 

UDOH is reporting 2,375 total deaths.

  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive415,679415,139
Total people tested2,799,1792,795,039
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3752,368
Vaccines administered2,865,3522,859,376
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19257247
Total hospitalizations17,52617,508
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 1
Image

