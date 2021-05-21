Utah COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decline, 300 new cases added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 300 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 21.

There are 10 new virus-related death, with nine occurring before April 21, 2021.

A total of 403,984 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,658,131 people tested. This is an increase of 4,321 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,857,128 total tests have been completed, an increase of 8,851 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,482,804 total vaccines have been administered, which is 18,716 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 284 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,638.

Officials report 2,289 total deaths.

5 Females: between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5 Males: between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death



﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 403,984 403,684 Total people tested 2,658,131 2,653,810 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,289 2,279 Vaccines administered 2,482,804 2,464,088 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 136 139 Total hospitalizations 16,638 16,615

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 20