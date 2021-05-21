Utah COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decline, 300 new cases added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 300 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 21.
There are 10 new virus-related death, with nine occurring before April 21, 2021.
A total of 403,984 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
A total of 2,658,131 people tested. This is an increase of 4,321 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports 4,857,128 total tests have been completed, an increase of 8,851 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,482,804 total vaccines have been administered, which is 18,716 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 284 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.
There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,638.
Officials report 2,289 total deaths.
- 5 Females:
- between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- 5 Males:
- between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|403,984
|403,684
|Total people tested
|2,658,131
|2,653,810
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,289
|2,279
|Vaccines administered
|2,482,804
|2,464,088
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|136
|139
|Total hospitalizations
|16,638
|16,615
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.