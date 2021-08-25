Utah COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,600

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,585 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 25.

Of today’s new cases, 374 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 163 cases in children ages 5-10, 82 cases in children ages 11-13, and 129 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported with one occurring before August 1, 2021.

A total of 457,098 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,086,587 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,411.

UDOH reports a total of 5,597,125 total tests, an increase of 17,759 since yesterday.

In total, 3,212,528 vaccines have been administered, which is 10,904 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,122 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

There are 471 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,888.

UDOH is reporting 2,605 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 457,098 455,513 Total people tested 3,086,587 3,076,176 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,605 2,593 Vaccines administered 3,212,528 3,201,624 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 471 438 Total hospitalizations 19,888 19,829

