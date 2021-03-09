Utah COVID-19 cases, deaths jump after weekend decline

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, March 9, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 560 new coronavirus cases.
There are 13 newly reported deaths, with nine occurring before February 1.
A total of 375,669 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,257,389 people have been tested, an increase of 6,185.
UDOH reports 3,934,278 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 16,450 since yesterday.
The state reports 878,487 total vaccines administered which is 20,737 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.24%.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 529 per day.
There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,956.
Officials report 1,990 total deaths.
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at the time of death
- Males, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 1-14, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
UDOH says that there is no further public information regarding the death of the minor due to medical privacy laws, but adds “this is a tragic reminder that we must continue to be vigilant about public health precautions.”
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|375,669
|375,109
|Total people tested
|2,257,389
|2,251,204
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|1,990
|1,977
|Vaccines administered
|878,487
|857,750
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|187
|193
|Total hospitalizations
|14,956
|14,913
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.