Utah COVID-19 cases, deaths jump after weekend decline

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, March 9, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 560 new coronavirus cases.

There are 13 newly reported deaths, with nine occurring before February 1.

A total of 375,669 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,257,389 people have been tested, an increase of 6,185.

UDOH reports 3,934,278 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 16,450 since yesterday.

The state reports 878,487 total vaccines administered which is 20,737 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.24%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 529 per day.

There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,956.

Officials report 1,990 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 45-64, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at the time of death

Males, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 1-14, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

UDOH says that there is no further public information regarding the death of the minor due to medical privacy laws, but adds “this is a tragic reminder that we must continue to be vigilant about public health precautions.”

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

