Utah COVID-19: 288 new cases, three new deaths reported

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 288 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 4.

There are three new new virus-related deaths.

A total of 407,113 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,706,134 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,357 people since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,950,730 total tests, an increase of 7,643 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,622,898 total vaccines have been administered, which is 10,830 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 46.7% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 38.3% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 209 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%. 

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Utah’s total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,914. 

UDOH is reporting 2,311 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
Total Utahns testing positive407,113406,825
Total people tested2,706,1342,701,777
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3112,308
Vaccines administered2,622,8982,612,068
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19147140
Total hospitalizations16,91416,893

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 3
