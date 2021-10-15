Utah COVID-19: 17 more deaths, nearly 1,500 new cases added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,493 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 15. A total of 529,147 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 287 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 158 cases in children ages 5-10, 61 cases in children ages 11-13, and 68 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 17 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,582,749 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,296.

UDOH reports a total of 6,456,067 total tests, an increase of 17,535 since yesterday.

A total of 3,605,421 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 10,304 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,288 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%. 

There are 559 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,066. 

UDOH is reporting 3,067 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 45-64, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive529,147527,654
Total people tested3,582,7493,573,453
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,0673,050
Vaccines administered3,605,4213,595,117
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19559573
Total hospitalizations23,06623,009
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 7
