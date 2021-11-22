Utah COVID: 14 new deaths, over 3,800 cases reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,829 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 22, and 14 new deaths.

Here is a breakdown of new cases by day:

  • 11/19: 1,578 cases
  • 11/20: 1,231 cases
  • 11/21: 1,051 cases

Thirty-one cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Cases

With 3,829 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 586,758.

Of today’s new cases, 856 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 469 cases in children ages 5-10, 189 cases in children ages 11-13, and 198 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,045,450 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 37,039 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,908,168 people have been tested. This is an increase of 23,638.

UDOH reports a total of 7,119,432  total tests, an increase of 48,595 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,539 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 527 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,486. 

Deaths

There are 14 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,442 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized
  12. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, not hospitalized

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayFriday
Total Utahns testing positive586,758582,929
Total people tested3,884,530
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,4423,428
Vaccines administered4,045,4504,008,411
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19527533
Total hospitalizations25,48625,366

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 19

Image

