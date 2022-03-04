SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah State Courts will no longer require face coverings indoors.

On September 17, a mask mandate was issued for court facilities in Utah counties with low or medium levels of COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, March 7 all mask mandates inside state courts will be lifted for counties with low or medium community levels. Mask mandates will still be effective for communities with high transmission levels.

Utah officials cite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent update on mask use. The CDC no longer recommends mask-wearing in counties with low or medium COVID-19 levels.

Both the CDC and Utah State Court officials still recommend mask-wearing for those who are unvaccinated or have a higher risk of COVID-19 related complications.

Individuals who wish to wear a face-covering inside any state court facility are free to do so, regardless of the lack of mask mandates.

Officials say each judicial district will be checking CDC guidelines for court facilities weekly, adjusting mask requirements accordingly.

“Throughout the pandemic, the judiciary has consistently focused on the safety of court personnel and patrons,” officials say. “The courts will continue that focus while also recognizing the benefits associated with vaccination. The courts will continue to screen employees and jury trial participants for any COVID symptoms and continue to follow CDC precautions. Many court proceedings will also continue to be held remotely.”