Utah couple arrested in Hawaii for violating quarantine order

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – According to a Hawaii Police Department a Utah couple were arrested and charged by police on Thursday (July 30) for violating the Governor’s 14-Day Quarantine Order.

The order, which has been in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, prohibits mainland visitors from daily activities outside of their place of occupancy during their stay, until they self-quarantine in place for 14 days.

The couple 30-year old Jessica Tripp, and 31-year old Joseph Tripp were charged and bailed out on a $1,000 bond, pending a court appearance on September 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hilo District Court.



Jessica and Joseph Tripp Courtesy: Hawaii PD

The Tripp’s arrived in Honolulu on July 24th, and came to the Big Island on July 28th. The couple believed that they were exempt from the Quarantine Proclamation.

Police investigating the report determined that the couple were not exempt and violated the quarantine order resulting in their arrest.

Hawaiʻi Police received information from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, who are part of the state assigned task force designated with the responsibility of following up on Big Island visitors and ensuring they are abiding by the quarantine procedures in place.

The couple still has to complete the quarantine before assuming their activities or face another arrest.

The County of Hawaiʻi says they are ramping up efforts in performing enforcement action where needed for visitors that fail to abide by the Governor’s 14-Day Quarantine Order.

Only first responders and critical infrastructure personnel with an exemption would not need to abide by the order.

Those wanting to qualify for the exemption can do so through the State Attorney General’s Office by contacting them at covidexemption@hawaii.gov.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Hawaii officials also want to remind the public that there is a mandatory face-covering order in Hawaiʻi County for those over the age of five years old.