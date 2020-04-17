Utah County school district aims to serve students meals while keeping staff safe

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, one of most important responsibilities of local and national officials is ensuring the public safety. Many employees are still out on the front lines, and at times in close proximity with others which heightens the risk of virus transmission.

In an effort to minimize potential exposure to employees and families, the Alpine School District will make a few changes to their Grab and Go Lunch format. The Utah County school district instituted the program similar to what other school districts put in place at the start of the pandemic in early March.

The Grab and Go program previously allowed students in need access to pick up breakfast and lunch at their assigned school pickup location, several schools have been approved through grant waivers to provide free meals to anyone ages 0-18, whether they are an ASD student or not.

However, beginning Thursday April 23, students will be able to pick up meals 2 days per week in a drive-thru fashion. Students can get their breakfast and lunch at the school geographically closest to their home. In addition, selected school distribution sites will be consolidated to enhance student and staff safety as well as making the distribution more efficient.

Alpine School District says they’re averaging about 30,000 meals daily this week, and they will continue to serve those in need.

Kimberly Bird, public information officer for Alpine School District says, “As we continue to implement our Grab and Go meal service for our students and families, we are making a few adjustments to minimize COVID-19 exposure to our nutrition services team members, students and community members. As we review low participation at some schools with other schools close by, consolidating some of our service locations will help us achieve the important community objective of serving students meals and keeping people safe.”

The new model will be in place from April 23, through May 29, 2020. Alpine School District plans to hosts the summer feeding sites beginning in June.

A full list of pick-up times, school locations and daily menu items can be found here.