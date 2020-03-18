Utah County man tests positive for coronavirus

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Health Department announced that a male adult over the age of 18 has tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.
Officials said the patient appears to have contracted the virus through community spread. No other details are being released about the patient.
Utah County officials said this is the first case of a resident in the county testing positive. So far, 41 residents have tested positive statewide.
Individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus are asked to not seek in-person medical care without calling ahead first. Residents exhibiting potential symptoms are asked to call the COVID-19 information line at 1-800-456-7707.
