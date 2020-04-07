Utah could be out of COVID-19 testing supplies in one week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah has a shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies.
Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox tweeted about the shortage and called on the public for help.
Doctor Angela Dunn, State Epidemiologist, Utah Department of Health, addressed the shortage during Monday’s daily press briefing on coronavirus.
“If we were to continue testing at this rate we’d have supplies for about another week. but we have ordered additional swabs and viral media and are looking at alternative methods for those supplies to ensure that we continuously have the capacity to test. Those plans are in the works but we don’t have those supplies in hand right now.”
The state epidemiologist recommends people with only symptoms of COVID-19 be tested.
