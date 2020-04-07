Utah could be out of COVID-19 testing supplies in one week

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah has a shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies.

Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox tweeted about the shortage and called on the public for help.

Hey friends, first some good news: Utah is now 5th in the nation in testing per capita! Unfortunately like many states we are starting to run low on swabs and transport medium. We don’t want to lose ground, so If you have access to these supplies please email benhart@utah.gov. pic.twitter.com/2Js6G56iP4 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 3, 2020

Doctor Angela Dunn, State Epidemiologist, Utah Department of Health, addressed the shortage during Monday’s daily press briefing on coronavirus.

“If we were to continue testing at this rate we’d have supplies for about another week. but we have ordered additional swabs and viral media and are looking at alternative methods for those supplies to ensure that we continuously have the capacity to test. Those plans are in the works but we don’t have those supplies in hand right now.”

The state epidemiologist recommends people with only symptoms of COVID-19 be tested.