UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Utah adds 11 new deaths, over 2,700 new cases

(ABC4) – On Thursday, January 14, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,742 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There are 11 new deaths.

A total of 317,559 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,871,616 people tested. This is an increase of 16,231 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 133,202 vaccines administered, up 8,318 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,575 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 26%.

There are 559 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,249.

Officials report 1,460 total deaths.

8 males: between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3 females: between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death



The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.