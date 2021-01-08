UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Total case count surpasses 300,000

(ABC4) – On Friday, January 8, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 3,793 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

There are 22 new deaths.

A total of 301,110 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,803,225 people tested. This is an increase of 13,036 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 89,431 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 3,051 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 32.27%.

There are 543 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,679.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,381 total deaths, with a note:

“6 of the 22 deaths being reported today occurred prior to Dec. 21. Because the Office of the Medical Examiner takes great care to ensure cases reported as COVID deaths are actually due to COVID; through medical records review and sometimes an autopsy, there can be a delay in final determinations.“

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 25-44, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 301,110 297,317 (+3,793) Total Utahns tested 1,803,225 1,790,189 (+13,036) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,381 1,359 (+22) Vaccines administered 89,431 68,030 (+21,401) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 543 537 (+6) Total hospitalizations 11,679 11,578 (+101)

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.