UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Testing, deaths increase ahead of holidays

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, December 23, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,612 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths. A total of 257,697 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,666,879 people tested to date. This is an increase of 9,601 people tested from yesterday.

Utah is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution. The state reports that 25,000 vaccines shipped and 11,380 vaccines have been administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,419. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 23.7%.

There are 560 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,327.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,196 total deaths. One previous death has been removed from the total and is under further investigation.

14 females: between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

10 Males between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death



The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.