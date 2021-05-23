UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Sunday, officials report 231 new cases, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 231 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, May 23.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 404,477 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,664,095 people tested. This is an increase of 2,007 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,869,975 total tests. This is an increase of 3,929 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,512,355 total vaccines administered which is 12,508 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 274 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 133 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,666.

Officials report 2,290 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 404,477 404,246 Total people tested 2,664,095 2,662,088 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,290 2,290 Vaccines administered 2,512,355 2,499,847 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 133 126 Total hospitalizations 16,666 16,652

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 20