UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Sunday, 389 new cases, 13 deaths

(ABC4) – On Sunday, March 28, the Utah Department of Health reports 389 new coronavirus cases.

There are 13 deaths since yesterday. Nine of the deaths occurred before March 1, 2021.

A total of 384,562 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,372,721 people tested. This is an increase of 4,704 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,199,971 total tests. This is an increase of 8,316 tests since yest.

The state reports 1,304,319 total vaccines administered which is 14,628 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 422 per day.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,462.

Officials report 2,114 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 384,173 384,562 Total people tested 2,368,017 2,372,721 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,101 2,114 Vaccines administered 1,289,691 1,304,319 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 137 142 Total hospitalizations 15,441 15,462

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 25, 2021