UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Sunday, 344 new cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

UTAH (ABC4) – On Sunday, April 5, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 344 new coronavirus cases.

No deaths were reported. A total of 387,341 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,411,082 people have been tested, an increase of 5,216 people tested since Saturday.

UDOH reports 4,290,957 total tests. This is an increase of 9,210 tests.

The state reports 1,495,713 total vaccines administered which is 14,350 more than Saturday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 400 per day.

There are 129 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,608.

Officials report 2,132 total deaths and a result of the virus.