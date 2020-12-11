UTAH CORONAVIRUS: State warns Friday data may be artificially low, 2,183 new COVD-19 cases reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In its Friday update, the Utah Department of Health says cases and tests reported may be artificially low.

Officials say UDOH performed server maintenance Thursday night to improve the speed of its data system. Test results that may have been reported during the maintenance period will be reflected on Saturday’s report.

On Friday, December 11, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,183 additional cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths.

The state reported 1,550,938 people tested to date. This is an increase of 11,335 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,702. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 26.0%

There are 568 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 9,269.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,025 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.