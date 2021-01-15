UTAH CORONAVIRUS: State surpasses 320K total cases as new variant detected

(ABC4) – On Friday, January 15, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,543 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There are 12 new deaths.

A total of 320,102 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,884,601 people tested. This is an increase of 12,985 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 142,75 vaccines administered, up 9,544 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,391 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 25%.

There are 584 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,351.

Officials report 1,472 total deaths.

9 males: between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3 females: between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death



The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.