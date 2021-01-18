UTAH CORONAVIRUS: State reaches 1,500 total virus-related deaths

(ABC4) – On Monday, January 18, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,082 new coronavirus cases since Sunday.

There are 7 new deaths.

A total of 324,919 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,906,909 people tested. This is an increase of 4,649 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 168,908 vaccines administered, up 16,399 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,154 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.1%.

There are 568 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,576.

Officials report 1,500 total deaths.

4 females: between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized

3 males: between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized



The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.