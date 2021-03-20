UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Saturday, 467 new cases, 2 deaths

(ABC4) – On Saturday, March 20, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 467 new coronavirus cases.

There are 2 newly reported deaths.

A total of 381,254 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,327,182 people have been tested, an increase of 6,451.

UDOH reports 4,097,107 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 14,990 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,137,046 total vaccines administered which is 25,861 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 469 per day.

There are 160 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,267.

Officials report 2,060 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 380,787 381,254 Total people tested 2,320,731 2,327,182 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,058 2,060 Vaccines administered 1,111,185 1,137,046 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 176 160 Total hospitalizations 15,241 15,267

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 18, 2021