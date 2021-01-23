UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Rolling average steadily declines, 222K vaccines administered Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, January 23, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,771 new coronavirus cases since Friday.

There are 11 new deaths.

A total of 334,889 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,958,154 people tested. This is an increase of 10,001 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 222,275 vaccines administered, up 15,148 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,804 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.9%.

There are 481 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,948.

Officials report 1,582 total deaths.

2 of the 11 deaths being reported today occurred prior to December 31, 2020. The Office of the Medical Examiner conducts thorough investigations of all potential COVID-related deaths, these investigations can take several weeks to complete.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-65, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.