UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Rolling 7-day average jumps as 16 new deaths reported

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, December 29, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 2,736 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 16 new deaths.

A total of 266,590 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,705,452 people tested to date. This is an increase of 7,347 people tested since Sunday.

The state reports 20,417 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,035. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 24.7%.

There are 506 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,763.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,235 total deaths.

  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders. Anti-maskers in Indonesia are being forced to dig graves for COVID-19 victims 

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots