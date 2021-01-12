UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Rolling 7-day average for positive tests drops

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, January 12, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,146 new coronavirus cases since Monday.

There are 26 new deaths.

A total of 309,629 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,843,113 people tested. This is an increase of 11,991 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 110,530 vaccines administered, up 6,983 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,946 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 29.3%.

There are 560 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,059.

Officials report 1,422 total deaths. UDOH says 15 of the 26 deaths being reported today occurred prior to Dec. 22, 2020, because “the Office of the Medical Examiner conducts thorough investigations of all potential COVID-related deaths, these investigations can take several weeks to complete.”

