UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Rolling 7-day average continues decline, falling below 2K positive tests per day

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, January 20, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,159 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

There are 10 new deaths.

A total of 328,380 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,922,786 people tested. This is an increase of 10,916 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 181,169 vaccines administered, up 8,566 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,924 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.9%.

There are 551 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,729.

Officials report 1,517 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.