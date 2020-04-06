Utah coronavirus resources available in 14 languages

Utah (ABC4 News) — A Monday morning tweet from the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs stated the Utah Coronavirus Task Force has translated information about COVID-19 into 14 languages.
Click here to access coronavirus resources in English, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Kinyarwanda, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Tongan, and Vietnamese.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
Is there a vaccine for coronavirus?
Resources for the elderly with coronavirus
Video shows how coronavirus kills