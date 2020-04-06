Utah coronavirus resources available in 14 languages

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Utah (ABC4 News) — A Monday morning tweet from the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs stated the Utah Coronavirus Task Force has translated information about COVID-19 into 14 languages.

To further increase the distribution of consistent messaging around COVID-19, the @UtahCoronavirus has translated multiple resources in 14 languages.



We have linked these documents to our website (https://t.co/MQTkxi1KuT) where you can openly access and distribute this info. pic.twitter.com/QGJF8Eztp2 — MulticulturalAffairs (@MulticulturalUT) April 6, 2020

Click here to access coronavirus resources in English, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Kinyarwanda, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Tongan, and Vietnamese.

