Utah coronavirus resources available in 14 languages

Coronavirus Updates

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Utah (ABC4 News) — A Monday morning tweet from the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs stated the Utah Coronavirus Task Force has translated information about COVID-19 into 14 languages.

Click here to access coronavirus resources in English, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Kinyarwanda, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Tongan, and Vietnamese.

