UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Over 4,600 new cases added, hospitalizations back above 500

(ABC4) – On Thursday, December 31, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 4,672 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 13 new deaths.

A total of 276,612 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,726,003 people tested to date. This is an increase of 11,412 people tested since Wednesday.

The state reports 30,200 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,288. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 25.6%.

There are 510 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,956.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,269 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders. Colorado National Guardsman has 1st reported US case of coronavirus variant

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.