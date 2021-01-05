UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Over 33% of latest tests come back positive

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, January 5, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 3,318 cases since Monday.

There are seven new deaths.

A total of 288,951 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,762,178 people tested. This is an increase of 9,854 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 55,981 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,800 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 32.14%.

There are 510 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,356.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,312 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.