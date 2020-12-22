UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Over 2,300 new cases, 12 new deaths as hospitalizations dip

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, December 22, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,302 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths. A total of 255,085 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,648,918 people tested to date. This is an increase of 6,359 people tested from yesterday.

Utah is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution. The state reports that 25,000 vaccines shipped and 8,518 vaccines have been administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,478. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 23.7%.

There are 544 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,218.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,173 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.