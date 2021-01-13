UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Over 2,200 backfilled cases from last seven months added to state’s count

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, January 13, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,899 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday. UDOH is also reporting 2,289 backfilled cases from June through today, saying:

“Today’s report includes 2,289 backfilled cases that were identified as early as June 2020, but have not been included in the case counts due to incomplete or unverified address information for the person who tested positive. Until now, UDOH has counted cases with a positive lab result and a verifiable Utah address. Beginning today, cases with incomplete or unverified address information will be counted as Utah cases, unless or until the case can be verified as not being a Utah resident.Despite not having complete address information, public health conducted case investigations for all 2,289 cases who were able to be reached.“

There are 27 new deaths.

A total of 314,817 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,855,385 people tested. This is an increase of 12,272 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 124,884 vaccines administered, up 14,354 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,840 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 27.8%.

There are 566 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,160.

Officials report 1,449 total deaths. UDOH says 9 of the 27 deaths being reported today occurred prior to Dec. 23, 2020, because “the Office of the Medical Examiner conducts thorough investigations of all potential COVID-related deaths, these investigations can take several weeks to complete.”

15 males: older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

12 females: between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Juab County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death



