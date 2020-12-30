UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Over 20 deaths added, nearly 24,000 vaccines administered

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, December 30, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 2,614 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 21 new deaths.

A total of 271,940 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,714,591 people tested to date. This is an increase of 9,139 people tested since Tuesday.

The state reports 23,970 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,035. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 24.7%.

There are 484 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,873.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,256 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.