Utah coronavirus numbers: What you can learn about risk factors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The coronavirus swept across the country, we were all told the effects on those of us with pre-existing conditions could be disastrous. Here in Utah we have not been hit as hard as other states with the virus, but the risk factors are still there. The Utah Department of Health is starting to get a better picture of what is really happening. On their new coronavirus dashboard they’ve added new tabs so you can access specific numbers. When you click on the tabs you find new graphs and interactive data graphs have been added to help define the virus information they have gathered.

How has coronavirus affected Utahns with pre-existing conditions? You can see the daily graphs here.

When you arrive at the pre-existing conditions page the first graphic shows conditions in all cases. Broken down from “any condition” to former smokers, other, chronic pulmonary (uncontrolled asthma or COPD), Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Current Smoker, Immunocompromised (Cancer, HIV, Includes transplant patients on immunosuppressive drugs, Neourologic, Chronic Kidney and Chronic Liver. You can see the daily graph here.

Example is from Friday May 8th, 2020

The next graph you can use your mouse to see a color coded interactive graphic that shows the same info, but with a better contextual approach to the first graph. Here is an example of what the infographic looks like. You can go to the live interactive one on the Department of Health’s page.

Example is from May 8th, 2020

The next set of infographics repeat the above styles, but focus on Utahns who have been in the hospital. What is glaring is the percentage of people with pre-existing conditions who had to be hospitalized.

Example of Utahns in hospitals from with pre-existing conditions May 8th, 2020

Here is how the interactive one looks, again you must go the state’s page to see this one work:

The new information from the Utah Department of Health is gives us a better perspective and context about what we know of the COVID-19 cases so far.

The data is constantly changing and you can find it every day here on ABC4’s website, or for a deeper look you can go to the states new dashboard. You can now also find information on hospitalizations, demographics and see the Incidence and Epidemic Curve.

