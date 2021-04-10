UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Nearly 1.7M total vaccines administered, 407 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 407 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 10.

There are two new reported deaths from the virus, both occurring before March 18, 2021.

A total of 389,760 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total 2,442,968 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 6,399 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,366,972 total tests, an increase of 14,731 since yesterday.

In total, 1,683,737 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 32,887 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 396 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 143 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,749 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,159 total deaths, which is two more since yesterday.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 389,760 389,353 Total people tested 2,442,968 2,436,569 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,159 2,157 Vaccines administered 1,683,737 1,650,850 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 143 140 Total hospitalizations 15,749 15,728

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

