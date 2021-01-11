UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Four new virus-related deaths reported as testing dips

(ABC4) – On Monday, January 11, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,484 new coronavirus cases since Sunday.

There are four new deaths.

A total of 307,483 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,831,122 people tested. This is an increase of 4,737 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 103,547 vaccines administered, up 738 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 3,118 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 30.5%.

There are 554 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,940.

Officials report 1,396 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.