UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 778 new cases, 8 deaths Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, February 20, the Utah Department of Health reports 778 new coronavirus cases.
There are 8 new deaths.
A total of 366,034 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,158,136 people have been tested, an increase of 6,892.
UDOH reports 3,690,090 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 19,646 since yesterday.
The state reports 598,434 total vaccines administered which is 18,383 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.52% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.12%.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 779 per day.
There are 242 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,421.
Officials report 1,842 total deaths.
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Yesterday
|Today
|Total Utahns testing positive
|365,256
|366,034
|Total people tested
|2,151,244
|2,158,136
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|1,834
|1,842
|Vaccines administered
|580,051
|598,434
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|255
|242
|Total hospitalizations
|14,382
|14,421
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.