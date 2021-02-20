UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 778 new cases, 8 deaths Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, February 20, the Utah Department of Health reports 778 new coronavirus cases.

There are 8 new deaths.

A total of 366,034 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,158,136 people have been tested, an increase of 6,892.

UDOH reports 3,690,090 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 19,646 since yesterday.

The state reports 598,434 total vaccines administered which is 18,383 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.52% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.12%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 779 per day.

There are 242 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,421.

Officials report 1,842 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 365,256 366,034 Total people tested 2,151,244 2,158,136 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,834 1,842 Vaccines administered 580,051 598,434 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 255 242 Total hospitalizations 14,382 14,421

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.