UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 701 new cases, 10 deaths Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, February 21, the Utah Department of Health reports 701 new coronavirus cases.

There are 10 newly reported deaths. Officials say seven of which occurred prior to February 1, 2021.

A total of 366,735 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,163,613 people have been tested, an increase of 5,477.

UDOH reports 3,700,544 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 10,454 since yesterday.

The state reports 607,557 total vaccines administered which is 9,123 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.58% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.31%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 777 per day.

There are 241 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,445.

Officials report 1,852 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 366,735 366,034 Total people tested 2,163,613 2,158,136 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,852 1,842 Vaccines administered 607,557 598,434 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 241 242 Total hospitalizations 14,445 14,421

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They go into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.