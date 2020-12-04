UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 7-day COVID-19 avg. positivity rate increases to 25.2%, 3,005 new cases reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, December 4, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 3,005 additional cases of COVID-19 and 8 more deaths.

The state reported 1,470,973 people tested to date. This is an increase of 16,129 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is per day 2,728. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 25.2%

There are 587 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 8,652.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 925 total deaths.

Five males: older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Three females: older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized



COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.