UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 7-day average trending down, 1,968 new COVID-19 cases reported

(ABC4) – On Monday, December 14, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,968 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths.
The state reported 1,580,843 people tested to date. This is an increase of 5,621 people tested from yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,598. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 24.07%
There are 572 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 9,486.
Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,062 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Tooele County residents, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
COVID-19 Transmission Index:
The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:
The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.
The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.
Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.