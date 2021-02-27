UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 686 new cases, 22 deaths Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, February 27, the Utah Department of Health reports 686 new coronavirus cases.

There are 22 newly reported deaths, with nineteen of these deaths occurred before Feb. 6, 2021.

A total of 370,770 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,201,426 people have been tested, an increase of 6,752.

UDOH reports 3,798,843 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 17,724 since yesterday.

The state reports 702,293 total vaccines administered which is 19,757 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.2% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 681 per day.

There are 223 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,664.

Officials report 1,929 total deaths.

12 males between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

10 females between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized older than 85, Emery County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident



The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.