UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 570 new cases, 5 deaths Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, March 6, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 570 new coronavirus cases.

There are five newly reported deaths, one of the 5 deaths reported today occured before February 13, 2021.

A total of 374,438 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,243,694 people have been tested, an increase of 7,052.

UDOH reports 3,903,480 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 18,594 since yesterday.

The state reports 843,032 total vaccines administered which is 26,098 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.5% The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.6%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 527 per day. 

There are 194 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,867.

Officials report 1,975 total deaths.

  1. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿YesterdayToday
Total Utahns testing positive373,868374,438
Total people tested2,236,6422,243,694
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah1,9701,975
Vaccines administered816,934843,032
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19203194
Total hospitalizations14,84114,867

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

