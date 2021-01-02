UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 5,042 new cases, 25 new deaths

(ABC4) – On Saturday, January 2, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 5,042 cases since Thursday (3,110 of these cases would have been reported on 1/1, the remaining 1,932 are new cases being reported Saturday).

There are 25 deaths since Thursday (9 of these deaths would have been reported on 1/1, the remaining 16 are new deaths being reported Saturday).

A total of 281,654 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,740,903 people tested to date. This is an increase of 14,900 people tested since Thursday (9,131 of these tests would have been reported on 1/1, the remaining 5,769 are new tests being reported Saturday).

The state reports 46,374 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,506. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 27.4%.

There are 487 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,101.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,294 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 25-44, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor's Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.