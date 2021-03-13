UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 491 new cases, 4 deaths Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, March 13, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 491 new coronavirus cases.

There are 4 newly reported deaths.

A total of 377,983 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,285,714 people have been tested, an increase of 6,451.

UDOH reports 4,000,296 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 15,401 since yesterday.

The state reports 993,168 total vaccines administered which is 25,687 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.09%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 510 per day.

There are 144 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,085.

Officials report 2,021 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Unknown County, not hospitalized

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

