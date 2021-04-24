UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 472 new cases for Saturday, 1 death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 472 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 24.

There is one new virus-related deaths.

A total of 395,150 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,526,395 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 6,260 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,571,341 total tests. This is an increase of 13,531 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,031,780 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 16,965 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 378 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.9%

There are 152 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,046.

Officials report 2,180 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 395,150 394,334 Total people tested 2,526,395 2,512,546 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,180 2,178 Vaccines administered 2,031,780 1,985,296 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 152 137 Total hospitalizations 16,046 16,004

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 22