UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 465 new cases, 6 deaths Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, February 28, the Utah Department of Health reports 465 new coronavirus cases.

There are six newly reported deaths.

A total of 371,235 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,205,791 people have been tested, an increase of 4,365.

UDOH reports 3,807,265 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 8,422 since yesterday.

The state reports 716,536 total vaccines administered which is 14,243 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 647 per day.

There are 203 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,695.

Officials report 1,935 total deaths.

4 males between 45-64, Summit County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

2 females between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident



﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 371,235 370,770 Total people tested 2,205,791 2,201,426 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,935 1,929 Vaccines administered 716,536 702,293 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 203 223 Total hospitalizations 14,695 14,664

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.