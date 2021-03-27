UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 460 new cases, 10 deaths Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, March 27, the Utah Department of Health reports 460 new coronavirus cases.

There are 10 deaths since yesterday. Six of the deaths occurred before March 1, 2021.

A total of 384,173 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,368,017 people have been tested, an increase of 6,048.

UDOH reports 4,191,655 total tests. This is an increase of 14,289 tests since yesterday.

The state reports 1,289,691 total vaccines administered which is 27,583 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 419 per day.

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,441.

Officials report 2,101 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 384,173 383,713 Total people tested 2,368,017 2,361,969 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,101 2,091 Vaccines administered 1,289,691 1,262,108 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 137 130 Total hospitalizations 15,441 15,400

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 25, 2021