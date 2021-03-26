UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 453 new cases, 3 deaths Friday

(ABC4) – On Friday, March 26, the Utah Department of Health reports 453 new coronavirus cases.

There are three deaths since yesterday. All three of the deaths occurred before March 1, 2021.

A total of 383,713 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,361,969 people have been tested, an increase of 6,095.

UDOH reports 4,177,366 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 16,782 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,262,108 total vaccines administered which is 29,117 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 418 per day.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,400.

Officials report 2,091 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 383,260 383,713 Total people tested 2,355,874 2,361,969 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,088 2,091 Vaccines administered 1,232,991 1,262,108 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 134 130 Total hospitalizations 15,379 15,400

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 25, 2021