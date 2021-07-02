UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 431 new cases, three deaths Friday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 431 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 2.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 416,110 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,803,361 people tested. This is an increase of 4,182 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,119,725 total tests. This is an increase of 7,369 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,871,078 total vaccines administered which is 5,726 more than yesterday

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 401 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.8%.

There are 254 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,551.

UDOH is reporting 2,378 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 415,679 416,110 Total people tested 2,799,179 2,803,361 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,375 2,378 Vaccines administered 2,865,352 2,871,078 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 257 254 Total hospitalizations 17,526 17,551

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 1