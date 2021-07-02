UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 431 new cases, three deaths Friday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 431 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 2.
There are three new virus-related deaths.
A total of 416,110 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,803,361 people tested. This is an increase of 4,182 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,119,725 total tests. This is an increase of 7,369 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,871,078 total vaccines administered which is 5,726 more than yesterday
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 401 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.8%.
There are 254 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,551.
UDOH is reporting 2,378 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Yesterday
|Today
|Total Utahns testing positive
|415,679
|416,110
|Total people tested
|2,799,179
|2,803,361
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,375
|2,378
|Vaccines administered
|2,865,352
|2,871,078
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|257
|254
|Total hospitalizations
|17,526
|17,551